Odisha floods: Four districts stare at deluge, CM Naveen appeals for calm

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 4 lakh people still marooned by flood in the Mahanadi river system, Odisha’s woes are far from over with a deep depression pounding rains in four river basins in northern parts of the State where it could fuel fresh deluge.

The system crossed the coast near Digha on Friday evening and going by rainfall analytics by the State Government, it is likely to pelt huge volumes of rains in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Isohyets for the basins of four northern Odisha river systems showed that rainfall in excess of 200 mm is expected in Balasore, adjoining Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj in a window of five to six hours. With fresh floods imminent, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed people not to panic and remain safe. “The IMD has forecast intense spells of rain in four districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts from tonight. I appeal to people not to panic but rather follow the instruction of the administration,” he said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said flood threat has increased in Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Salandi rivers as fresh showers may cause water levels to rise. A close watch is being kept on the water level of Brahmani river. The water level of Salandi Dam is being monitored too, he said.

To tackle the situation arising out of rain and wind, ODRAF teams with rescue apparatus have been diverted from Cuttack, Khurda and Puri to the northern districts.

Meanwhile, water level in the Mahanadi river system showed a receding trend but plight of flood-affected people in coastal districts continued to be precarious with basic amenities eluding them. Reports of people living without access to drinking water, adequate food and medical support kept pouring in.

The flood has affected over 6.44 lakh people in 2,149 villages under 71 blocks of 13 districts. Over 3.92 lakh people in 642 villages remain marooned.

The SRC said, as many as 227 relief centres have been opened where over 1 lakh people are being fed. He informed the target to bring water level of Hirakud reservoir below 622 ft by 12 noon has been achieved. The reservoir level now stands at 621.67 ft. While inflow into the dam is 2.73 lakh cusec, the outflow stands at 3.50 lakh cusec. Flow of water at Mundali barrage has also reduced to 9.33 lakh cusec.

