Rain misery continues for the flood-hit Odisha

Relief and rescue operations affected in marooned villages of Jagatsinghpur after fresh bout of showers 

Published: 20th August 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

People wading through knee-deep water in a flooded village of Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/KENDRAPARA:  Fresh rains since Thursday night compounded the miseries of people reeling under floods in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. Relief operations were hampered in at least 36 marooned villages of Jagatsinghpur as heavy rains lashed the district under the influence of a fresh low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. Though floodwater of Mahanadi, Paika and Devi rivers has receded, the rains added to the worries of people in Kujang and Tirtol blocks, especially those taking shelter in makeshift camps on Taladanda canal embankment. 

Sasmita Das of Kujang’s Bariadiha said the tardy pace of relief work has made matters worse. After water entered her thatched hut, Sasmita along with five of her family members took shelter in a neighbour’s house which was also damaged in the floods. “We stayed awake the entire night as rainwater leaked through the roof,” she added.

Sources said relief is yet to reach the worst-hit Zillanasi, Sailo, Hansura, Badabalikani and several other panchayats of Kujang and Tirtol. Relief works resumed in the afternoon after the intensity of rainfall decreased. However, the situation will further worsen if rains continue on Saturday. 

According to official reports, around 2,836 villagers have been evacuated and accommodated in schools and cyclone shelters where free kitchens have been set up.  Deputy Collector (Emergency) Jasaswini Pruthal said despite rainfall, relief operations are underway in different flood-hit villages. “The administration has formed five teams under the supervision of a Sub-Collector to expedite the relief operations,” she added. 

Similarly in Kendrapara, flood-hit people who had taken shelter on river embankments and highways found themselves in more trouble as water entered their makeshift tents following the fresh bout of rains. At least 93 villages under 41 gram panchayats with a population of 92,822 have been affected by floods in the district. 

District emergency officer Hemalata Bahalia said 1,486 polythene sheets, 66,880 drinking water bottles and 50,200 water pouches have been distributed among the flood-hit people. Temporary kitchens have been set up for 8,113 people. 

Meanwhile, Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera visited the affected areas of the district on Friday and reviewed the relief works at the collectorate.  

