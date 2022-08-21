Diarrhoea scare once again in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With fresh cases being reported from villages in Borrigumma and Koraput blocks, diarrhoea is fast spreading its tentacles in Koraput district. While around 40 people from villages in the blocks have been affected, two deaths in Borrigumma in the last one week has been a cause of concern.

Sources said as many as 20 persons have been affected by the water-borne disease at Mastiput village of Koraput block in the last two days. While six persons were admitted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital, the rest are undergoing treatment in the village. A team of health officials from Koraput rushed to the village and started a door-to-door survey on Saturday.

Koraput CDMO Arun Padhi, officials of the block and RWSS too rushed to the village where a medical team has been stationed round-the-clock as more cases are likely to come in the coming days owing to incessant rains.

In Borrigumma, cases have been reported from Damabaturunji, Dalaipadar, Chandbeda, Patiasilo, Garudagocha, Potaragini, Haradaguda and Champapadar villages. Sources said while 20 persons from the villages were affected, two have died of the disease in the last one week.

Most of the affected villages in the block are situated near Chaberi river and were cut-off from mainland owing to rise in water level. This has made it tough for health workers to reach the villages.Health department sources said an ODRAF team has been placed on the banks of the river to shift health staff to the villages and patients to hospitals.

Padhi said the condition of affected people from the blocks is stable and health staff are on alert to address any rise in number of cases. He said disinfection of water bodies in the affected villages is on.

