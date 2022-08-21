Odisha man kills pregnant wife, buries body in forest

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 40-year-old man was on Saturday, arrested by Jujumura police for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and burying her body in a forest near Gayalgudi village within Jujumura police limits of the district. Sources said, the accused Manglu Sabar had reportedly murdered his four-month pregnant wife, Padmini Sabar (35), on August 15 and buried her body in the forest. Padmini’s body was exhumed by the police on the day.

Police said Padmini had been missing since August 15. However, no case was lodged by Manglu in the police station in this regard. Eventually, suspecting Manglu’s involvement behind the incident, Padmini’s brother lodged a complaint following which an investigation was launched and Manglu arrested.

Police said, on August 15, Manglu and his wife Padmini went to the forest near the village for grazing their cattle when a heated argument broke between them over Padmini’s pregnancy.

Manglu thrashed Padmini in a fit of rage as a result of which the latter sustained critical injuries.

The accused left Padmini in the forest and came back to his house. Later, he went to the forest to check Padmini’s condition but found her dead. He buried her body in the forest, added police.Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rairakhol, PK Meher said the couple had four children and Padmini was expecting her fifth child.

However, Manglu was not interested for another child and had been asking Padmini to terminate the pregnancy. Padmini had reportedly taken medicines for terminating the pregnancy but it did not work.

The body recovered from the forest was seized and sent for autopsy. Manglu has been arrested under sections 302 and 201 of IPC.

SAMBALPUR: A 40-year-old man was on Saturday, arrested by Jujumura police for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and burying her body in a forest near Gayalgudi village within Jujumura police limits of the district. Sources said, the accused Manglu Sabar had reportedly murdered his four-month pregnant wife, Padmini Sabar (35), on August 15 and buried her body in the forest. Padmini’s body was exhumed by the police on the day. Police said Padmini had been missing since August 15. However, no case was lodged by Manglu in the police station in this regard. Eventually, suspecting Manglu’s involvement behind the incident, Padmini’s brother lodged a complaint following which an investigation was launched and Manglu arrested. Police said, on August 15, Manglu and his wife Padmini went to the forest near the village for grazing their cattle when a heated argument broke between them over Padmini’s pregnancy. Manglu thrashed Padmini in a fit of rage as a result of which the latter sustained critical injuries. The accused left Padmini in the forest and came back to his house. Later, he went to the forest to check Padmini’s condition but found her dead. He buried her body in the forest, added police.Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rairakhol, PK Meher said the couple had four children and Padmini was expecting her fifth child. However, Manglu was not interested for another child and had been asking Padmini to terminate the pregnancy. Padmini had reportedly taken medicines for terminating the pregnancy but it did not work. The body recovered from the forest was seized and sent for autopsy. Manglu has been arrested under sections 302 and 201 of IPC.