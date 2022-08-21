Home States Odisha

Odisha man kills pregnant wife, buries body in forest

However, Manglu was not interested for another child and had been asking Padmini to terminate the pregnancy.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 40-year-old man was on Saturday, arrested by Jujumura police for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and burying her body in a forest near Gayalgudi village within Jujumura police limits of the district. Sources said, the accused Manglu Sabar had reportedly murdered his four-month pregnant wife, Padmini Sabar (35),  on August 15 and buried her body in the forest. Padmini’s body was exhumed by the police on the day.

Police said Padmini had been missing since August 15. However, no case was lodged by Manglu in the police station in this regard. Eventually, suspecting Manglu’s involvement behind the incident, Padmini’s brother lodged a complaint following which an investigation was launched and Manglu arrested.
Police said, on August 15, Manglu and his wife Padmini went to the forest near the village for grazing their cattle when a heated argument broke between them over Padmini’s pregnancy.

Manglu thrashed Padmini in a fit of rage as a result of which the latter sustained critical injuries.
The accused left Padmini in the forest and came back to his house. Later, he went to the forest to check Padmini’s condition but found her dead. He buried her body in the forest, added police.Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rairakhol, PK Meher said the couple had four children and Padmini was expecting her fifth child.  

However, Manglu was not interested for another child and had been asking Padmini to terminate the pregnancy. Padmini had reportedly taken medicines for terminating the pregnancy but it did not work.
The body recovered from the forest was seized and sent for autopsy. Manglu has been arrested under sections 302 and 201 of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Kill Murder
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp