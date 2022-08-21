Home States Odisha

Odisha: Student dies, family alleges neglect by school in Pandripani

However, on being informed, Sania’s family and villagers went to the hospital and blamed the hostel authorities alleging negligence in treatment.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

death-shooting

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A class IX student of an ST & SC managed Government residential school, Pandripani, 20 km from here, died on Friday after complaining of stomach pain.

The deceased, Sania Dora, was a hostel boarder of the SSB High School, Pandripani.

“Sania complained of a stomach ache at around 9.30 am on Friday after which he was taken to the community health centre (CHC), Pandripani but was relieved after medication. But in the evening again he complained of pain and was rushed to the CHC. As his situation worsened, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, on reaching the DHH, the doctors declared him brought dead,” informed District Welfare Officer (DWO) Krupa Sindhu Behera.

However, on being informed, Sania’s family and villagers went to the hospital and blamed the hostel authorities alleging negligence in treatment. They demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Sania’s body has been sent for postmortem after which the cause of his death can be ascertained, the DWO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death student death
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp