Odisha: Student dies, family alleges neglect by school in Pandripani

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A class IX student of an ST & SC managed Government residential school, Pandripani, 20 km from here, died on Friday after complaining of stomach pain.

The deceased, Sania Dora, was a hostel boarder of the SSB High School, Pandripani.

“Sania complained of a stomach ache at around 9.30 am on Friday after which he was taken to the community health centre (CHC), Pandripani but was relieved after medication. But in the evening again he complained of pain and was rushed to the CHC. As his situation worsened, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, on reaching the DHH, the doctors declared him brought dead,” informed District Welfare Officer (DWO) Krupa Sindhu Behera.

However, on being informed, Sania’s family and villagers went to the hospital and blamed the hostel authorities alleging negligence in treatment. They demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Sania’s body has been sent for postmortem after which the cause of his death can be ascertained, the DWO added.

MALKANGIRI: A class IX student of an ST & SC managed Government residential school, Pandripani, 20 km from here, died on Friday after complaining of stomach pain. The deceased, Sania Dora, was a hostel boarder of the SSB High School, Pandripani. “Sania complained of a stomach ache at around 9.30 am on Friday after which he was taken to the community health centre (CHC), Pandripani but was relieved after medication. But in the evening again he complained of pain and was rushed to the CHC. As his situation worsened, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, on reaching the DHH, the doctors declared him brought dead,” informed District Welfare Officer (DWO) Krupa Sindhu Behera. However, on being informed, Sania’s family and villagers went to the hospital and blamed the hostel authorities alleging negligence in treatment. They demanded a thorough probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Sania’s body has been sent for postmortem after which the cause of his death can be ascertained, the DWO added.