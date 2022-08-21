Home States Odisha

Puri residents in deep water as admin stays away

The affected people attributed the flooding to a massive pond dug by the administration for supplying drinking water to Puri town.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods

Odisha floods (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Residents of ward no 1, Sujata Nagar and Matitota Basti in Puri town are cut-off from the rest of the world for the last five days due to flash floods but the administration is reportedly yet to come to their rescue. The area was flooded after a 30-metre breach occurred at Sarbandh road near Talajangh, Karpura and Harichandanpur villages.

A majority of the 2,000 families residing in the localities do not yet have access to cooked food. The locals, most of whom have taken shelter on roofs of houses, said despite repeated complaints, the administration is yet to address their issues. The residents have arranged a country boat on their own for emergency use.

Similar is the plight of residents of Mangarajpur village in Kasiharipur gram panchayat of Puri Sadar block where over 100 families were marooned after flood water entered there through a breach in the embankment in Kanchi rivulet of Bhargavi river.

The affected people attributed the flooding to a massive pond dug by the administration for supplying drinking water to Puri town. The pond has reportedly blocked passage of natural water leading to flood in the areas. The locals urged the administration to provide them relief and take steps to drain out flood water from the affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp