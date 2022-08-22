Home States Odisha

Agriculture, FARD to assess crop damage; to submit reports by Aug 27: State govt

The Minister emphasised on intensifying pest control measures in the affected areas and vaccination of domestic animals by organising special camps.

Rajendra Pratap Swain, State Minister for Agriculture & FE and Fisheries & ARD. (Photo | Rajendra Pratap Swain @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday asked the field functionaries of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) departments to assess the damage to crops, vegetables and fish crops and submit reports by August 27.

Taking a review of the Kharif crop conditions and the status of fish cultivation in sweet water and brackish water in the flood-affected districts of the State, the Minister of the two departments Rajendra Pratap Swain asked the field staff of the agriculture department for joint verification of Kharif crops to assess the damage.

Wherever flood water has not receded, the damage reports should be furnished latest by August 30. The officials have been asked to report on the status of the lift irrigation points in the affected areas.

They have been further directed to intimate the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production about the requirement of paddy seeds of early variety and non-paddy seeds including vegetables; and logistic support for the relocation of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to safer places.

A similar instruction was issued to field staff of the FARD department for the assessment of the damage to fish farmers and government farms in Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsingpur, Kendapara and Puri districts.

Meanwhile, the government has supplied 822.64 tonnes of cow feed from the OMFED plant to the flood-affected areas for distribution. Another consignment of 41.28 tonnes of animal feed is being despatched, the Minister was told. The Minister emphasised on intensifying pest control measures in the affected areas and vaccination of domestic animals by organising special camps.

