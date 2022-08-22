ASO exam on August 27

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has rescheduled the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination to August 27.

The test will be held from 9 am onwards in three sittings. As per the revised schedule, the General Awareness test will be conducted in the first sitting, Mathematics, Reasoning and Mental ability in the second and English and Odia in the third sitting.

In view of the dislocation caused by severe flood in #Odisha, the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) written exam scheduled to be held on August 21, 2022 has been postponed. The Odisha Public Service Commission will notify the rescheduled date and time shortly. pic.twitter.com/3o6xRWjHTS — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 18, 2022

The examination earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 21 was postponed due to heavy rains in the State. Hundreds of candidates had urged the State government to postpone the examination as they were unable to gather resources to reach the centres and even prepare for the test due to floods.

