ASO exam on August 27

The examination earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 21 was postponed due to heavy rains in the State.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 10:42 AM

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has rescheduled the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination to August 27.

The test will be held from 9 am onwards in three sittings. As per the revised schedule, the General Awareness test will be conducted in the first sitting, Mathematics, Reasoning and Mental ability in the second and English and Odia in the third sitting.

The examination earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 21 was postponed due to heavy rains in the State. Hundreds of candidates had urged the State government to postpone the examination as they were unable to gather resources to reach the centres and even prepare for the test due to floods.

