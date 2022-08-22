‘Establishment’ hits back at NSCT member in Odisha

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP is smelling rat as a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Ananta Nayak is facing repeated resistance during his visits to his home district Keonjhar.

This is being seen as the BJD government and the administration’s retaliation against the NCST for issuing an arrest warrant against Keonjhar district collector Ashish Thakre for skipping four summons to appear before the commission.

Some people (allegedly orchestrated) shouted slogans against Nayak during his visit to Harichandanpur for a public hearing in the last week of July.

The Commission had drawn the attention of the district and State administration. He faced similar obstruction during his visit to Balabhadrapur and Oria in Telkoi block on August 1. Since the police and district administration has turned a blind eye to such incidents, the saffron party has reasons to believe that “Nayak is being subjected to humiliation by the district administration.”

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi has accused the ruling BJD of orchestrating such mischief to settle scores with the NCST for ordering action against the Keonjhar district collector.

