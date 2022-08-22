Home States Odisha

‘Establishment’ hits back at NSCT member in Odisha

The Commission had drawn the attention of the district and State administration.

Published: 22nd August 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ananta Nayak, Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Photo | Ananta Nayak @ Twitter)

Ananta Nayak, Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Photo | Ananta Nayak @ Twitter)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP is smelling rat as a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Ananta Nayak is facing repeated resistance during his visits to his home district Keonjhar.

This is being seen as the BJD government and the administration’s retaliation against the NCST for issuing an arrest warrant against Keonjhar district collector Ashish Thakre for skipping four summons to appear before the commission.

Some people (allegedly orchestrated) shouted slogans against Nayak during his visit to Harichandanpur for a public hearing in the last week of July.

The Commission had drawn the attention of the district and State administration. He faced similar obstruction during his visit to Balabhadrapur and Oria in Telkoi block on August 1. Since the police and district administration has turned a blind eye to such incidents, the saffron party has reasons to believe that “Nayak is being subjected to humiliation by the district administration.”

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi has accused the ruling BJD of orchestrating such mischief to settle scores with the NCST for ordering action against the Keonjhar district collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCST Ananta Nayak Keonjhar
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp