Locals gherao police station over faulty murder probe

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:20 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hundreds of people including women of Praharajpur gram panchayat gheraoed Kishannagar police station on Sunday alleging faulty investigation of Abdul Kadar Khan, who was found murdered with throat slit at Namaz Padia ground on August 11.

The irate locals also staged dharna and a protest meeting in front of the police station demanding to solve the murder mystery of the 42-year-old man.  

"Four persons including a physically-impaired man, two women and a minor boy have been arrested in connection with the murder case, but police are yet to crack the case," said Praharajpur gram Panchayat Sarpanch Abdul Wahid.

Police have arrested Sk. Sakil (20), a physically-impaired person as the main accused. "We cannot believe as how he could slit someone’s throat when he has lost his left-hand palm," Panchayat Samiti (PS) member of Praharajpur gram panchayat Liakat Ali Khan, questioned.

"Police are trying to mislead the public by simply clarifying that Abdul Kadar was murdered over past rivalry. But what was the past rivalry is not known. We suspect faulty investigation and arrests made to hush up the murder case," said local trade union leader Rajkishore Mallik.

According to reports, Abdul, an auto-rickshaw diver had gone to the nearby market on August 10 evening and did not return home. The next day morning his body was found lying at Namaz Padia. An investigation with the help of a scientific team and sniffer dog was carried out, but no breakthrough was made.

Tension prevailed on Friday after Sakil was taken to the spot to recreate the crime scene. Alleging some foul play in the investigation, the locals surrounded the police station. In order to pacify the situation, Kishannagar tehsildar Indira Sahu intervened and assured a meeting with the Cuttack (Rural) SP Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth on Saturday.

Accordingly, the locals constituted a 20-member team to hold a discussion with the SP on Saturday. But when they were informed that the SP cannot make it to the meeting because of some other engagement, the irate locals gheraoed the police station on Sunday. However, Banoth could not be reached for his comment on the issue.

