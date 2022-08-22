PG medical admission: Odisha government to submit undertaking soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon submit an undertaking before the National Medical Commission (NMC) for its approval for starting PG courses in General Medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital from 2022-23 academic session.

As sought by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC, the Health and Family Welfare department has assured to fulfil all the criteria for five seats in the PG course. Principal Secretary of Health department Nikunja Dhal has asked the Director of PGIMER to submit the undertaking citing the government will provide all infrastructure facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, buildings, equipment and hospital facilities as per NMC norms.

While adequate funds will be provided towards stipends to PG students similar to those from other Government Medical Colleges in the State, no student will be admitted to the course till the formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

Earlier this month, MARB had asked the Health and Family Welfare department to submit an undertaking for grant of Letter of Permission (LoP) for starting PG courses on General Medicine. The government had decided to start PG courses in 15 departments at PGIMSR.

