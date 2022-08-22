Home States Odisha

PG medical admission: Odisha government to submit undertaking soon

The government had decided to start PG courses in 15 departments at PGIMSR.

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon submit an undertaking before the National Medical Commission (NMC) for its approval for starting PG courses in General Medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital from 2022-23 academic session.

As sought by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC, the Health and Family Welfare department has assured to fulfil all the criteria for five seats in the PG course. Principal Secretary of Health department Nikunja Dhal has asked the Director of PGIMER to submit the undertaking citing the government will provide all infrastructure facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, buildings, equipment and hospital facilities as per NMC norms.

While adequate funds will be provided towards stipends to PG students similar to those from other Government Medical Colleges in the State, no student will be admitted to the course till the formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).  

Earlier this month, MARB had asked the Health and Family Welfare department to submit an undertaking for grant of Letter of Permission (LoP) for starting PG courses on General Medicine. The government had decided to start PG courses in 15 departments at PGIMSR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PGIMER Admissions National Medical Commission
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp