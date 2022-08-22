Wall collapse, deaths puncture govt’s claims for effective management in Odisha

Hemant Rout By

Express News Service

Odisha has earned global recognition for the effective management of natural disasters like cyclones. It's 'Zero Casualty’ mantra for disaster mitigation has also gained plaudits all around. Every time when there is a flood or cyclone, the State government’s first diktat to officers concerned is to ensure ‘zero casualty’ or no death in the calamity.

During the ongoing flood situation in many parts of the State too, there was no difference. But the death of five persons, including four minors, in the wall collapse in three districts, seems to have exposed the loopholes in its much-touted rural housing scheme and failure in meeting the target to provide ‘housing for all by 2022’.

While 12,24,725 families in the State are yet to have pucca houses, over 8 lakh houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) last year are yet to be distributed leading to a blame game between BJD and BJP.

A local politician was very articulate in putting it this way: “People are victims of dirty politics more than any disaster in Odisha these days. It is a shame that politics is still being played over shelter even 75 years after Independence.”

