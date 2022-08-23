Home States Odisha

Athawale appeals Odisha CM Naveen to join NDA again

Athawale said the BJD has been a ‘friendly party’ of the NDA government for a long time and always supported the Centre during important legislations in the Parliament.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale once again appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to be part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for rapid development of the State.

Ramdas Athawale

On a two-day visit to the State, Athawale said the BJD has been a ‘friendly party’ of the NDA government for a long time and always supported the Centre during important legislations in the Parliament.
“We are always getting BJD support in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and we will welcome him (Naveen) if he considers my appeal to join the NDA,” the Union Minister told a media conference here.

Describing BJD as a natural ally of the NDA, Athawale, a Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra and president of the Republican Party of India, said Patnaik started his political career in alliance with the BJP and became a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“Naveen Patnaik should consider joining the NDA for the benefit of the State. The Narendra Modi government will leverage more financial assistance from the Centre funds which will usher in the development of the State,” he said. 

Athawale appeals CM to join NDA

This is for the third time Athawale has made such a request to the BJD chief to join the NDA.
Emphasising the need to promote inter-caste marriages to bring equality in society, Athawale said, the Ministry through Dr. Ambedkar Foundation is providing `2.5 lakh for inter-caste marriages. Though the State government too has a similar scheme, there is a need to promote it on a higher scale.

He said in 2020-21, 1,847 inter-caste marriages were registered in Odisha which rose to 2,428 in 2021-22. Also, expressing concern over rising atrocities, the Union Minister said Odisha has registered 2,828 cases in 2020-21 and 2,768 during 2021-22.  “The Centre and the State need to work in coordination to stop the cases of atrocities,” he said. Stating that around 20 lakh divyangs, elderly and widows are receiving pensions worth `500 a month, he said, “We need to increase the amount of pension for the beneficiaries.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athawale BJD BJP Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp