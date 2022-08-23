Home States Odisha

Flood-hit Balasore villages in Odisha out of administration reach 

To take stock of the situation, RDC (Central Division) Suresh Chandra Dalei conducted a review meeting with officials in Jaleswar block.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods

Odisha floods (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The misery of residents ravaged by floods due to the Subarnarekha river has doubled with communication cut-offs in Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar and Basta blocks of the district. Reportedly, there have not been many efforts on the part of the administration to bail the residents out of the distress.

To take stock of the situation, RDC (Central Division) Suresh Chandra Dalei conducted a review meeting with officials in the Jaleswar block. It was revealed that communication from low-lying areas of Kamarda in Bhograi block to Palia in Baliapal, Uluda to Paschimbar, Baliapal to Bishnupur, Kumbhirgadi to Bhograi, Baliapal to Chudhurikud, Kudmansingh, Palajmkunda and Uluda to Aruaburti and Kusuda remain affected as the roads continue to be submerged under 3-4 metre high water.  The situation worsened after the water level of Subarnarekha rose after 5 pm on Sunday and marooned many villages of the blocks after 7 pm. The residents could not move to safer places as it was a sudden development. The river is currently flowing at 11.54 metres against its danger mark of 10.36 metres.

A man takes shelter under a polythene
cover in Uluda village of Bhograi block

Residents of Rashalpur village in Bishnupur gram panchayat are a worried lot after floodwater entered their houses on Sunday evening. Gunakar Sahoo of the village said locals who could not leave their livestock behind, stayed back. Cooked food by the administration is only being given to people at the flood shelters.

The State government declared 18-gram panchayats of Baliapal block on the banks of Subarnarekha river as flood-affected. However, the locals said they have been suffering since the river changed its course 25 years back.

Similar is the plight of residents of Kumbhirgadi in the Bhograi block. Other than those at shelters, none of the residents is getting any cooked food from the administration, locals alleged. “We are not even getting water to drink as the tubewells have been submerged. The rice, dry fuel and dry paddy straw stocked at our houses were also damaged,” said Kalicharan Sahoo, a local.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subarnarekha river
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp