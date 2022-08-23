Odisha farmers protest crop insurance delay

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vehicular movement on NH-49 in Deogarh was disrupted for over seven hours on Monday after farmers took to the road protesting the non-disbursement of insurance money under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop loss during the last Kharif season.

Hundreds of farmers of Deogarh under the banner of Zilla Krushak Sangharsh Sangha staged a road blockade at Nirbeni Sahi, close to the NH-49, affecting vehicular movement on both sides of the highway. This apart, the agitating farmers also observed bandh in the Deogarh Municipality area due to which normal life was paralysed for more than seven hours.

Due to the bandh, government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions besides business establishments remained closed in the town as farmers picketed at several places in Deogarh town.

President of the farmers’ outfit, Sam Hembrum said, “during last Kharif, farmers of our district had insured their crop with the HDFC Ergo insurance company after paying a due premium. Since deficit rainfall hit cropping, farmers of several Gram Panchayats suffered a huge loss. But the insurance company is not considering their claims.” Farmers of six GPs are awaiting the insurance money, he said.

According to reports, farmers of nine GPs in the district had claimed insurance for crop loss, of which, claims of three GPs have settled a few months ago, while those in the other six GPs including Ulbasa, Karlaga, Palsama, Nuadihi, Khilei in Reamal block besides Dantaribahal in Barkote block are yet to get any money. The agitation was however called off around 1:30 pm after the Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO), KR Rao, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Padmalochan Behera and other officials of the district administration assured the farmers of quick redressal.“We have already taken up the matter with the insurance company and the claims will be settled as per guidelines within the next 15 days,” Rao assured.

