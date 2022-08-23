Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers protest crop insurance delay

According to reports, farmers of nine GPs in the district had claimed insurance for crop loss, of which, claims of three GPs have settled a few months ago.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

image for representation purpose only

image for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vehicular movement on NH-49 in Deogarh was disrupted for over seven hours on Monday after farmers took to the road protesting the non-disbursement of insurance money under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop loss during the last Kharif season.

Hundreds of farmers of Deogarh under the banner of Zilla Krushak Sangharsh Sangha staged a road blockade at Nirbeni Sahi, close to the NH-49, affecting vehicular movement on both sides of the highway. This apart, the agitating farmers also observed bandh in the Deogarh Municipality area due to which normal life was paralysed for more than seven hours.

Due to the bandh, government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions besides business establishments remained closed in the town as farmers picketed at several places in Deogarh town.

President of the farmers’ outfit, Sam Hembrum said, “during last Kharif, farmers of our district had insured their crop with the HDFC Ergo insurance company after paying a due premium. Since deficit rainfall hit cropping, farmers of several Gram Panchayats suffered a huge loss. But the insurance company is not considering their claims.” Farmers of six GPs are awaiting the insurance money, he said.

According to reports, farmers of nine GPs in the district had claimed insurance for crop loss, of which, claims of three GPs have settled a few months ago, while those in the other six GPs including Ulbasa, Karlaga, Palsama, Nuadihi, Khilei in Reamal block besides Dantaribahal in Barkote block are yet to get any money. The agitation was however called off around 1:30 pm after the Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO), KR Rao, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Padmalochan Behera and other officials of the district administration assured the farmers of quick redressal.“We have already taken up the matter with the insurance company and the claims will be settled as per guidelines within the next 15 days,” Rao assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha farmers crop insurance Deogarh protest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp