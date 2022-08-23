Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: Kendrapara relieved but Marsaghai still gasping as several areas remain cut off

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Flood-hit villagers at a makeshift accommodation in the district | Express

Flood-hit villagers at a makeshift accommodation in the district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as flood water has started receding from the affected areas of Garadapur, Mahakalapada, Aul and Pattamundai blocks of the district, the situation remains grim in Marsaghai.

Riverside villagers of 16-gram panchayats in Marsaghai are still marooned. Sources said several flood-hit areas of the block remained cut off from the outside world.

“The situation is grave. Hundreds of villagers are still trapped in the flood waters “, said Giridhari Rout of Batira. Many flood victims have erected makeshift huts on the river embankments.

Contrary to the claims of the government on providing relief items to flood-affected people, residents of Batira, Srutipur, Jalapoka, Akhua, Parakula, Anko and Kunjakothi villages of the block remain submerged reportedly without any relief.

ALSO READ | Frothing Subarnarekha river in Odisha leaves one lakh marooned

Attributed to damaged embankments of Paika river at several places, the flood was imminent for Batira, Dhaniapada, Nuagaon, Joramunha and other villages, residents alleged.

The situation is equally bad for Jalapoka, Srutipur, Nanakar, Dumuka, Kusunapur, Manikunda, Kasoti, Naranapur and other villages with a population of around 30,000 as a breach occurred in Luna river last week.

District emergency officer Hemalata Bahalia said hundreds of houses remain partially submerged in the district. Officials have been deputed to the affected areas to help the residents.

“Our priority is to prevent injuries and loss of human lives, save livestock and evacuate people in case of emergency,” she said.

ALSO READ | Flood situation grim in north Odisha, more rainfall likely in Balasore 

Additional district magistrate of Kendrapara Pitambar Samal said flood water has started receding from the affected areas of the district since Saturday.

So far, 93 villages under 41-gram panchayats with a population of 92,822 have been affected in the district.  

