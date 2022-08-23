Home States Odisha

Odisha government approves Rs 233.68 crore for forestry development

The other activities include community mobilization, product mapping of VSS, formulation of livelihood plan and skill training.

Published: 23rd August 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society (OFSDS) on Monday approved annual plans of operation (APO) of around Rs 132.01 crore for the second phase programme and Rs 58.24 crore for Ama Jungle Yojana (AJY). A high power committee meeting of the society chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra also approved a financial outlay of Rs 43.43 crore from the OMBADC fund for livelihood activities.

The major activities under OFSDP are sustainable forest management, bio-diversity management, livelihood promotion, capacity building of Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) and SHGs, assisted natural plant regeneration and block plantation, soil moisture conservation, forest protection and fire guard. The other activities include community mobilization, product mapping of VSS, formulation of livelihood plan and skill training.

Project Director Meeta Biswal said six hi-tech nurseries with the provision of raising around 4.4 lakh quality seedlings were established and 4,118 ha was covered under farm forestry with 29 lakh seedlings for providing remunerative income to members of 777 VSS. The remaining VSS would be covered in phases. Construction of multi-product clusters for aggregation and value addition of minor forest produce and agri-products is in process. Sal leaf clusters in three project divisions namely, Karanjia, Baripada and Rairangpur were made operational. More than 300 members from 66 VSS were trained in sal leaf stitching, making of cup and plates.

Besides, the honey cluster in Athamalik, and the multi-product cluster in the Boudh forest division were also operationalised. Around Rs 460.72 crore was invested for all these activities under OFSDP-II by end of July 2022. Similarly, under AJY a total number of 4,601 VSS and 14,263 WSHGs across 22 territorial divisions were involved in various forest conservation and associated livelihood activities with an investment of around Rs 545.65 crore by end of July 2022.

