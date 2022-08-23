Home States Odisha

Odisha tourist spot on Hirakud reservoir right dyke turns plastic dump

While the visitors dump single-use plastics in the area, the vendors operating from the spot too do not dispose of their leftovers in dustbins.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste dumped at the right dyke picnic spot | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Plastic pollution scattered all over the right dyke area of Hirakud Dam has been an eye-sore apart from posing threat to the environment and health. The place,  a home to migratory birds during winters, is frequented by people from across the Sambalpur district and neighbouring Chhattisgarh as a popular tourist destination. Two water sports facilities along with others like a houseboat and a floating restaurant have led to increase in tourist footfall in the area. However, while the visitors dump single-use plastics in the area, the vendors operating from the spot too do not dispose of their leftovers in dustbins.

Lack of enforcement by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has led to this state of mess, alleging locals. Sources said an enforcement squad of the civic body, deployed near Jhankrani temple, keeps a tab on picnic groups and penalises defaulters for dumping plastic waste. But the squad is only active at the spot during winter when picnickers throng the place.

Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das, said, “Usually time cleaning is carried out by the end of every season at the right dyke area as the crowd has increased there remarkably. But we have witnessed this time that other than the picnic season, large footfall is also recorded there during the rainy season when the gates of the Hirakud Dam are opened.

That is also now a peak period. We have taken the issue into notice and are chalking out plans to curb the menace. We will supplement the cleanliness drive with stringent enforcement drives.”Enforcement officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “We will keep a check on the accumulation of banned plastic there,” he said.

