Odisha: Aunt-nephew shot at by miscreants, four nabbed

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A 22-year-old woman Prabhasini Sahani and her nephew of Bilupadar village within Phringia police limits were grievously injured after being shot allegedly by a miscreant and three of his accomplices on Monday. All four have been arrested.

According to sources, the accused Sanjaya Sahani (27) had purchased four bullocks from the woman’s brother Maheswar, a month back. However, he wasn’t paying for them. On Sunday, Maheswar went to Sanjaya’s house and forcibly took away his motorbike following which Sanjaya got furious.

He reportedly led an attack on the Sahani family on Monday along with three others using country-made pistols. While the bullets missed Maheswar, they hit Prabhasini and her nephew Sabhajana. The two were taken to district headquarters hospital (DHH) Phulbani, and later shifted to MKCG MCH in Berhampur.

The four accused have been arrested, informed Phringia IIC Shyam Sundar Rao.

