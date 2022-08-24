Home States Odisha

Odisha: Water level of rivers recedes, over 6.4 lakh still marooned

Meanwhile, the death toll in flood and related incidents has increased to 14 as four more children were reported to have been killed due to wall collapse in Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 24th August 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods, Odisha rain

Flooded street of Tarapada village under Kanas block in Puri. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the water level in most of the rivers has dropped below the danger mark, the plight of the flood-affected is far from over as more than 6.4 lakh people of 902 villages of the State still remain marooned. Official sources said the flood situation in the low-lying areas of coastal and northern districts will continue for the next two to three days till the flood waters recede completely.

Referring to the flood in the Subarnarekha river in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, engineer-in-chief (EIC) of the Water Resources department Bijay Kumar Mishra told media persons that the peak flood is over. But many villages still remained submerged, he said.

The EIC said that the water levels in Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers, which caused floods in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have fallen below the danger mark. Subarnarekha is flowing at 47.2 metres and 9.51 metres at Jamsholaghat and Rajghat against the danger level of 49.15 metres and 10.36 metres respectively. However, the Janaka river is flowing at 6.32 metres at Mathani which is above the danger mark of 5.5 metres.

Similar is the situation of the Baitarani River which inundated several villages in the Jajpur and Keonjhar districts. The river is flowing below the danger level mark, both at Anandpur and Akhuapada. Prediction of fresh rains by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the coastal and northern districts during the next 24 hours is likely to compound the woes of the people of the flood-affected areas. The IMD has issued an orange warning and predicted very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm) for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts during the next 24 hours.

Balasore district collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, however, said that the fresh spell of rain will not cause many problems. He said over 15,000 people in 93 villages of the district have been housed in 46 temporary shelters. He urged the people to remain in shelters till floods recede as water from the West Bengal side is draining into the Subarnarekha river.

Meanwhile, the death toll in flood and related incidents has increased to 14 as four more children were reported to have been killed due to the wall collapse in the Mayurbhanj district. The EIC said that even though there has been no breach in the embankment of Subarnarekha, the embankments of Mahanadi and its tributaries have been breached in seven places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Subarnarekha river Balasore Mayurbhanj Baitarani River
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp