Home States Odisha

Odisha's Mukta local bodies under scanner as professionals sit idle

The professionals were appointed by the government to supplement human resource at the ULB level and expedite ongoing projects

Published: 24th August 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The implementation of Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpar Abhiyan (Mukta) by several urban local bodies has come under the scanner as the human resource recruited for the purpose continues to sit idle even as the progress of work has been unsatisfactory.

Sources said civil engineers engaged as implementation experts have not been given the scope to work as additional engineering personnel. This apart, Mukta accountants have not been engaged in account-related work in most of the urban local bodies (ULBs).

The State government had appointed the professionals to supplement the human resource at the ULB level and enhance the implementation capacity of civic bodies besides ensuring the quality of works to be undertaken.

“It has been observed during a recent inspection of works that the services of the professionals are either non-utilised or grossly under-utilised leading to delay and improper implementation of the scheme,” said an official of the Housing and Urban Development department.

As Mukta professionals have not been able to meet the expectations of the department in terms of delivery of project outputs due to various constraints, the ULBs have been asked to inform that they have sufficient technical resources available and the professionals are not needed so that the department can re-post them to more deserving civic bodies.

Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak made it clear that the head of the ULBs will be individually responsible for their loss of human resources and cannot raise any demand regarding shortage. The Mukta professionals will perform the key tasks outlined by the department for speedy and timely implementation of all the projects to be undertaken under the scheme, he said.

While the implementation experts will have to prepare the estimates, make check measurements and visit the work sites of all the projects executed under Mukta, the project coordinators will coordinate with all stakeholders and provide critical support for the smooth execution of the projects.

Nayak has directed ULBs to give priority to maximising the engagement of a large number of community partners for the execution of projects under Mukta and ensure the creation and availability of PAN numbers of all Mission Shakti Groups (MSGs) and slum dweller associations (SDAs) in a mission mode by August 31.

They have been asked to ensure the release of wages once a week to the wage seekers and release of service charges of 7.5 per cent to MSGs/SDAs on a weekly basis besides regular visits to project sites and supervision of works to ensure quality and timely completion of projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukta Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpar Abhiyan urban local bodies Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp