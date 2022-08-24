Odisha's Mukta local bodies under scanner as professionals sit idle

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The implementation of Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpar Abhiyan (Mukta) by several urban local bodies has come under the scanner as the human resource recruited for the purpose continues to sit idle even as the progress of work has been unsatisfactory.

Sources said civil engineers engaged as implementation experts have not been given the scope to work as additional engineering personnel. This apart, Mukta accountants have not been engaged in account-related work in most of the urban local bodies (ULBs).

The State government had appointed the professionals to supplement the human resource at the ULB level and enhance the implementation capacity of civic bodies besides ensuring the quality of works to be undertaken.

“It has been observed during a recent inspection of works that the services of the professionals are either non-utilised or grossly under-utilised leading to delay and improper implementation of the scheme,” said an official of the Housing and Urban Development department.

As Mukta professionals have not been able to meet the expectations of the department in terms of delivery of project outputs due to various constraints, the ULBs have been asked to inform that they have sufficient technical resources available and the professionals are not needed so that the department can re-post them to more deserving civic bodies.

Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak made it clear that the head of the ULBs will be individually responsible for their loss of human resources and cannot raise any demand regarding shortage. The Mukta professionals will perform the key tasks outlined by the department for speedy and timely implementation of all the projects to be undertaken under the scheme, he said.

While the implementation experts will have to prepare the estimates, make check measurements and visit the work sites of all the projects executed under Mukta, the project coordinators will coordinate with all stakeholders and provide critical support for the smooth execution of the projects.

Nayak has directed ULBs to give priority to maximising the engagement of a large number of community partners for the execution of projects under Mukta and ensure the creation and availability of PAN numbers of all Mission Shakti Groups (MSGs) and slum dweller associations (SDAs) in a mission mode by August 31.

They have been asked to ensure the release of wages once a week to the wage seekers and release of service charges of 7.5 per cent to MSGs/SDAs on a weekly basis besides regular visits to project sites and supervision of works to ensure quality and timely completion of projects.

