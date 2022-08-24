Home States Odisha

Orissa HC rejects plea seeking refund of recruitment drive's application fee collected in 2014

When the purported Special Recruitment Drive initiated through a job fair in Bhubaneswar from September 17 to 20 in 2014 was not organised.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking a refund of Rs 100 collected by the State government for each of the applications towards a purported Special Recruitment Drive in 2014 as it was never organised.

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) and State Employment and Technical Education and Training (ETET) department had jointly invited registrations for Special Recruitment Drive in 2014 for engineering, MBA, MCA and pharma graduates and postgraduates.

When the purported Special Recruitment Drive initiated through a job fair in Bhubaneswar from September 17 to 20 in 2014 was not organised, a PIL seeking judicial intervention was filed on June 3, 2015.

One Thakur Ranjit Das filed the petition through his counsel Partha Sarathi Nayak. While the notice was issued on the petition to the State government on June 10, 2015, no reply was filed and the matter went without hearing all these years till it came up on Tuesday.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “The present petition has been pending since 2015. The Court is not persuaded to hold that collecting Rs 100 for each of the applications towards the recruitment drive is an unreasonable exercise considering that a lot of arrangements have to be put in place for such a special recruitment drive.”

“It would not be practical for the government to be ordered at this stage more than seven years after the said recruitment drive to locate each of the applicants to refund the application fee collected,” the bench observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court pplication fee refund refund plea BPUT
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp