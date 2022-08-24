Home States Odisha

Retired government employees in Odisha's Koraput district take to road alleging bias

The members submitted a memorandum on the matter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the District Collector on the day.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

The employees and pensioners also staged a protest demanding salary and pension. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Members of the Koraput District Retired Government Employees Association (KDRGEA) took out a rally on Tuesday alleging that the State Government is biased in providing medical allowance and benefits to its retired employees.

According to the 5th Central pay commission, 1988, the Centre had extended the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to its pensioners along with providing a monthly health allowance of Rs 1,000. This was followed by every state. However Odisha government, in addition to the other benefits, was granted a health allowance of Rs 1,500 only to the retired judicial officers ignoring the rest, alleged members criticising the move as a violation of the right to equality.

KDRGEA President Raghunath Das alleged that despite the submission of several memoranda by the Odisha State Retired Employees Federation in the past, the government paid no heed to their pleas. “We had to take the protest route,” said Das.

A majority of pensioners were lower-rung retired employees and the pension admissible to them was not sufficient to meet the medical expenditure required, said Das adding that 11 pc of Dearness Relief was not provided during the Covid period.

Although the Centre declared and released 3 pc DR in January 2022 and is preparing to declare another DR benefit, the Odisha government is yet to implement the same for its pensioners. The members submitted a memorandum on the matter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the District Collector on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput KDRGEA Odisha Retired government employees
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp