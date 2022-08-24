Two more kids killed, BJP blames Odisha government for wall collapse deaths

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two more children died in another incident of wall collapse due to heavy rains in the Mayurbhanj district. Yasoda Singh (10) and JyotiSankar Singh (6) of Raidihi village within Udala police limits were killed when the mud wall of their thatched house caved in on Monday night. The siblings were sleeping with their mother Tulasi when the mishap took place.

Sources said at around 10.30 am, Tulasi woke up to answer nature’s call. As she stepped outside the house, the wall collapsed on the two kids. On hearing the screams of Tulasi, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the children trapped under the debris. They were taken to Udala sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Udala IIC Niroj Samal said police seized the children’s bodies for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered. On Sunday, a 10-year-old girl from Baripada town died after the wall of her thatched house caved in following heavy rains. Muni Behera of Raghunathpur under Baripada municipality was playing when the wall collapsed on her. She was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Similarly, Sweety Giri (12) and Niharika Giri (4) of Bhulagadia village under Luhakani gram panchayat in the Rairangpur sub-division were killed after the wall of their house caved in on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the district unit of the BJP on Tuesday blamed the State government for the deaths of seven persons due to the wall collapse in the district. BJP’s district president Kandra Soren said the government failed to provide proper houses to poor families under different schemes leading to such incidents.

“The Centre had provided 1,47,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the beneficiaries of Mayurbhanj. However, the real beneficiaries did not get the houses due to PC culture of officers and ruling party leaders. The BJP will soon lodge an FIR against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the deaths of the seven persons,” said Soren.

