Home States Odisha

Two more kids killed, BJP blames Odisha government for wall collapse deaths

BJP’s district president Kandra Soren said the government failed to provide proper houses to poor families under different schemes leading to such incidents.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two more children died in another incident of wall collapse due to heavy rains in the Mayurbhanj district. Yasoda Singh (10) and JyotiSankar Singh (6) of Raidihi village within Udala police limits were killed when the mud wall of their thatched house caved in on Monday night. The siblings were sleeping with their mother Tulasi when the mishap took place.

Sources said at around 10.30 am, Tulasi woke up to answer nature’s call. As she stepped outside the house, the wall collapsed on the two kids. On hearing the screams of Tulasi, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the children trapped under the debris. They were taken to Udala sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Udala IIC Niroj Samal said police seized the children’s bodies for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered. On Sunday, a 10-year-old girl from Baripada town died after the wall of her thatched house caved in following heavy rains. Muni Behera of Raghunathpur under Baripada municipality was playing when the wall collapsed on her. She was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Similarly, Sweety Giri (12) and Niharika Giri (4) of Bhulagadia village under Luhakani gram panchayat in the Rairangpur sub-division were killed after the wall of their house caved in on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the district unit of the BJP on Tuesday blamed the State government for the deaths of seven persons due to the wall collapse in the district. BJP’s district president Kandra Soren said the government failed to provide proper houses to poor families under different schemes leading to such incidents.

“The Centre had provided 1,47,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the beneficiaries of Mayurbhanj. However, the real beneficiaries did not get the houses due to PC culture of officers and ruling party leaders. The BJP will soon lodge an FIR against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the deaths of the seven persons,” said Soren.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wall collapse Odisha rains BJP Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp