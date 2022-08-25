Biju Patnaik award for Odisha’s first International cricketer Debasis Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s first International cricketer Debasis Mohanty will receive State’s highest sports honour, Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement on National Sports Day (Aug 29) here. The former bowler made his international debut in 1997 and played two Tests, 45 ODIs and 117 domestic matches.

Weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Shriyanka Sadangi will receive Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance. Para-athletes Jayanti Behera’s coach Bishnu Prasad Mishra will be conferred with Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s first International cricketer Debasis Mohanty will receive State’s highest sports honour, Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement on National Sports Day (Aug 29) here. The former bowler made his international debut in 1997 and played two Tests, 45 ODIs and 117 domestic matches. Weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Shriyanka Sadangi will receive Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance. Para-athletes Jayanti Behera’s coach Bishnu Prasad Mishra will be conferred with Biju Patnaik Sports Award for excellence in coaching.