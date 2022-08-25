First of its kind special hand clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special hand clinic, the first of its kind in Odisha, started operation at the Burns and Plastic Surgery department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide comprehensive care for hand-related ailments. A collaboration of Orthopaedic and PMR departments, it will function every Tuesday from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm from the Plastic Surgery OPD complex.

Associate Prof of Burns and Plastic Surgery, Dr Santanu Suba is in charge of the clinic which will cover a broad spectrum of conditions including tendonitis, hand contracture, soft tissue injuries, burns, diabetes, anomalies present during birth, brachial plexus injury, post-radiation and post infected lymphedema.

Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Prof Ashutosh Biswas said the clinic will help provide holistic care for different hand-related diseases. “The importance of hand care can not be undermined. The clinic will help people from all age groups to get complete care for tendon and nerve injuries, fractures, dislocations and strains, amputations, carpal tunnel syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis with many other hand problems,” he said.

There will also be a care facility for functional assessment and activities designed to increase motion, dexterity and strength. Compression therapy and edema management, scar tissue management, desensitisation, sensory re-education and sensory compensation techniques will also be provided to patients.

Therapeutic modalities for tissue and joint preconditioning to minimise pain and stiffness, and pain management will also be there in the special hand clinic, said Dr Suba.

BHUBANESWAR: A special hand clinic, the first of its kind in Odisha, started operation at the Burns and Plastic Surgery department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide comprehensive care for hand-related ailments. A collaboration of Orthopaedic and PMR departments, it will function every Tuesday from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm from the Plastic Surgery OPD complex. Associate Prof of Burns and Plastic Surgery, Dr Santanu Suba is in charge of the clinic which will cover a broad spectrum of conditions including tendonitis, hand contracture, soft tissue injuries, burns, diabetes, anomalies present during birth, brachial plexus injury, post-radiation and post infected lymphedema. Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Prof Ashutosh Biswas said the clinic will help provide holistic care for different hand-related diseases. “The importance of hand care can not be undermined. The clinic will help people from all age groups to get complete care for tendon and nerve injuries, fractures, dislocations and strains, amputations, carpal tunnel syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis with many other hand problems,” he said. There will also be a care facility for functional assessment and activities designed to increase motion, dexterity and strength. Compression therapy and edema management, scar tissue management, desensitisation, sensory re-education and sensory compensation techniques will also be provided to patients. Therapeutic modalities for tissue and joint preconditioning to minimise pain and stiffness, and pain management will also be there in the special hand clinic, said Dr Suba.