Home States Odisha

NGT ire over dereliction of duty by Odisha revenue official

The committee was constituted in response to a petition filed by Santunu Bhukta of Talcher and Simanta Jena of Kulei alleging violation of environmental rules by GM Iron and Steel Plant.

Published: 25th August 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed displeasure over the gross dereliction of duty by revenue officials dealing with encroachment of government land by GM Iron and Steel Plant in Dhenkanal.

NGT's East Zone Bench in Kolkata hauled up the tehsildar concerned while taking stock of the report submitted by the probe panel constituted by it on Monday. The Bench of judicial member B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta observed with surprise that the tehsildar has neither taken any action nor reported the matter at the relevant point of time to the District Magistrate concerned.

"The encroachment proceedings have been instituted as late as 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 which only shows connivance or gross dereliction of duty of the tehsildar with the offender," the bench stated.
Accordingly, it directed the Collector, Dhenkanal to file his personal affidavit explaining why appropriate action was not taken against the company and it was allowed to encroach on eight-acre of revenue forest land including 2.54 acres of non-forest government land.

The committee was constituted in response to a petition filed by Santunu Bhukta of Talcher and Simanta Jena of Kulei alleging violation of environmental rules by GM Iron and Steel Plant. The Bench observed that for environmental violations, GM Iron and Steel Plant was issued a closure notice on October 29, 2021 by the pollution control board but even after one year the pollution level, as evident from photographs, does not justify it being allowed to operate with full capacity vide order dated 28.01.2022 only on basis of a bank guarantee of Rs 11.85 lakh.

Directing listing of the matter on September 29, the Bench instructed the committee to submit a fresh inspection report on the plant as the report did not mention whether the plant is operating with a valid environmental clearance. "This is a serious lapse in the report by the committee," it observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT revenue official GM Iron and Steel Plant encroachment Odisha
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp