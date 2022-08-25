Home States Odisha

Odisha CM to meet party MLAs on August 28

The MLAs will also be asked to give a status report on the fulfilment of assurances given by the ruling BJD in the 2019 election manifesto and the promises which are yet to be met. 

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to interact with all BJD MLAs and State office-bearers at Kalinga Stadium here on August 28. Sources said the CM will discuss the implementation of government schemes with the MLAs who are expected to give feedback on the ground situation based on their interactions with the beneficiaries. Besides, further strengthening of party organisation at the grassroots level will also be discussed.

The MLAs will also be asked to give a status report on the fulfilment of assurances given by the ruling BJD in the 2019 election manifesto and the promises which are yet to be met.  The meeting, which will come three months after the Ministry reshuffle, is likely to be a preparatory meeting with an eye on the 2024 Assembly elections. Naveen’s proposed interaction with the MLAs has assumed significance in view of the changed approach of the main opposition BJP and the attempt of Congress to revive its organisation in Odisha.

