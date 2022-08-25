Odisha: Family stages dharna after labourer falls to death

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The family of a contractual labourer of the VISA Steel plant in the Kalinga Nagar industrial complex, who died after falling off a mixer machine, staged a dharna seeking compensation on Wednesday. The labourer, Jitendra Kar of Korei died after falling off a mixer machine in the plant on Tuesday. Jitendra's family along with others sat on dharna with his body in front of the plant gate demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh along with expenditure for the funeral. On being informed, Jakhapura police and Danagadi tehsildar Namrata Modi reached the spot and started negotiations with the deceased's family members and MB Logistics, the outsourcing firm which had deployed Jitendra labour in the plant. The dharna was withdrawn after MB Logistics assured to pay Rs 12 lakh as compensation to the deceased's family, Rs 3 lakh for a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's two minor daughters and Rs 15,000 for the funeral. Sources said Kar was working in the mixer machine of the ferro-chrome unit of Visa Steel along with other workers. He fell while alighting from the machine and was immediately taken to Tata Medica hospital and later shifted to Danagadi CHC in Kalinga Nagar where he died during treatment. Jakhapura police had visited the hospital and initiated a primary inquest on Tuesday evening.