Home States Odisha

Odisha: Family stages dharna after labourer falls to death

The labourer, Jitendra Kar of Korei died after falling off a mixer machine in the plant on Tuesday.

Published: 25th August 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Image used for representational pu1rpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The family of a contractual labourer of the VISA Steel plant in the Kalinga Nagar industrial complex, who died after falling off a mixer machine, staged a dharna seeking compensation on Wednesday. The labourer, Jitendra Kar of Korei died after falling off a mixer machine in the plant on Tuesday. Jitendra's family along with others sat on dharna with his body in front of the plant gate demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh along with expenditure for the funeral.

On being informed, Jakhapura police and Danagadi tehsildar Namrata Modi reached the spot and started negotiations with the deceased's family members and MB Logistics, the outsourcing firm which had deployed Jitendra labour in the plant. The dharna was withdrawn after MB Logistics assured to pay Rs 12 lakh as compensation to the deceased's family, Rs 3 lakh for a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's two minor daughters and Rs 15,000 for the funeral.

Sources said Kar was working in the mixer machine of the ferro-chrome unit of Visa Steel along with other workers. He fell while alighting from the machine and was immediately taken to Tata Medica hospital and later shifted to Danagadi CHC in Kalinga Nagar where he died during treatment. Jakhapura police had visited the hospital and initiated a primary inquest on Tuesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
labourer death mixer machine Kalinga Nagar dharna
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp