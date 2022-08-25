Odisha youth lands in jail for staging robbery in his own firm

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Wednesday arrested an employee of a private finance company for staging his own robbery claiming to have been looted of Rs 54,797. The accused Jyotilal Biswal (22) of Kadlipali worked as a collection agent of Bharat Finance Inclusion Limited at Boudh. Police also arrested Jyoti's cousin Siba Prasad Biswal (25) and his friend Gautam Pradhan of Kairapali in Sonepur district for help in executing the robbery which took place on August 12 at Hementakhol village within Charmal police limits of the district.

On August 12, Jyotilal lodged a complaint with Charmal police station alleging that at around 2:30 pm while he was returning from Boudh, he was looted of Rs 54,797 by two unidentified miscreants. He said the miscreants also took away his mobile phone and tablet given by the company near Hementakhol village. During the investigation, police found that the complainant had staged his own robbery. Police seized two motorcycles, three mobile phones, one tablet and Rs 7,000 in cash along with some documents from the accused.

