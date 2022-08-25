Home States Odisha

Report sought on Odisha's Hirakud dam safety

As cracks noticed in the gate operation gallery needed special attention, the panel had suggested for regular monitoring of development of new cracks and increase in seepage quantity.

Published: 25th August 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam.

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: The office of the Chief Engineer, Dam Safety has asked the Manager of Mahanadi basin, Burla to furnish the survey and action taken reports on Hirakud dam maintenance prior to undertaking a special inspection of the dam safety and mapping of new cracks on the dam.

Responding to the May 27, 2022 letter of Chief Engineer and Basin Manager, Mahanadi Basin, Burla, Chief Engineer, Dam Safety, Sibasish Padhi said the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) has not received any reports on survey and monitoring activity taken up for a study of any further development to cracks along with leakage/seepage at the dam site after January 2020.

"Prior to plan for any special inspection as proposed, it is essential at this end to review the survey reports/observations/action taken reports for the gap period (from January 2020 onward)," Padhi said.
Requesting the Mahanadi Basin Manager to furnish necessary documents, Padi said it is necessary for review and to plan for a special inspection by a panel of experts.

A team of the Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) visited Hirakud dam in January 2020 and recommended further study of cracks at the operation gallery, foundation gallery, gate shaft and sluice barrels of both left and right spillway of Hirakud dam.

As per the suggestions, a drone-based inspection of the downstream face was to be taken up for finding any cracks on the downstream glacis of the spillway. It was scheduled to carry out an underwater videography work of the surface of concrete of the spillway as it could not be inspected visually.

As cracks noticed in the gate operation gallery needed special attention, the panel suggested regular monitoring of the development of new cracks and an increase in seepage quantity. The same has to be reported to SDSO from time to time.

As no fresh survey has been undertaken since 1999, the DSRP suggested conducting a survey once every five years and mapping the new cracks to be made along with the status of the old cracks.
The other recommendations of the panel included mapping of cracks on the downstream face and a comprehensive assessment of the cracks noticed on the various faces of the dam to be combined into a single document for a suitable remedial solution.

"In response to the recommendations of the DSRP team, no information report regarding surveys conducted at the dam site and monitoring activity is taken up for the study of any further development to cracks along with leakage/seepage thereto has been received by SDSO after January 2020," Padhi's letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hirakud dam maintenance Dam Safety Odisha DSRP Mahanadi
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp