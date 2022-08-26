Back home after floods, Odisha residents seek help to survive

By Express News Service

BALASORE: With the water level of the Subarnarekha, Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers receding, residents of flood-affected areas in the district have started returning to their villages much to the shock of witnessing everything in ruins.

In despair, the affected people have sought rice, fuel, dry ration, drinking water and cooked food along with study materials for children for the next 5-7 days. Children from such areas, who missed classes for several days due to the flood are unsure whether they will be able to do so in the near future.

Rahul Jean, a primary school student did not attend classes for the last five days. With his study materials damaged, he is unsure of attending school soon. Rahul’s father Bhaskar, a daily wager said he does not have a single penny to buy study materials for his son.

“Though my family survived on the cooked food and dry ration provided by the district administration, I have nothing at home,” he said. The unavailability of safe drinking water has added to the villagers’ woes. The residents of Routra, Rashalpur and Bishnupur villages are made to boil water before consuming.

Meanwhile, Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said free health camps have been set up for flood-affected people. The camps are equipped with medicines for treating water-borne diseases and others.

