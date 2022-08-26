Odisha NH-16 turns death trap; three killed, two injured in 24 hrs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Apathy of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned the 36-km stretch of NH-16 from Girisola to Ganjam town into a death trap. In the last 24 hours, three people including a woman lost their lives while another two including a child sustained injuries in two mishaps on the NH at Golanthara and Chhatrapur.

In the first incident, two people were killed when their motorcycle hit the divider near DRDA Chowk in Chhatrapur. The deceased are Suman Das and Danda Pal. They were rushed to Chhatrapur hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

In another mishap at Randha chowk on Wednesday, a woman died on the spot and her husband and two-and-a-half-year-old son were injured in a mishap. The victims, Jharana Behera of Dasapur village, her husband Basant Behera and her son, were en route to Berhampur when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck from the rear. While Basant and the child were thrown to the roadside, Jharana’s head was crushed under the wheels of the truck. The three were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment where doctors declared Jharana brought dead while the father-son duo was discharged after treatment.

Several such accidents are commonplace at Randha Chowk. Though the area has been declared a black spot, no signboard intimating motorists of the same has been erected at the spot. While the stretch of the road is in bad shape, tardy progress of repair work has been attributed as the primary reason behind frequent mishaps.

Deadly road

Dangerous 36 km stretch from Girisola to Ganjam town

In last 24 hours, 3 killed, 2 injured on the road

Accidents commonplace at Randha Chowk, a black spot

No insignia on the black spot to warn commuters

Road replete with potholes, bumps

Tardy progress of repair and maintenance

96 persons lost life in the last three years on the stretch

121 sustained critical injuries

