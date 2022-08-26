Home States Odisha

Odisha: Primary school headmaster suspended over alleged sexual harassment complaints

As per the complaints of the students, the accused, Biswanath Buddia reportedly called the students to his room on August 22 and asked to remove their clothes.

Published: 26th August 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. | R Satish Babu

Image for representational purposes only. | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The headmaster of a primary school in Nursing village of Deogaon block was on Thursday placed under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing five girl students of Class VI. He was also detained by Deogaon police later in the day.

As per the complaints of the students, the accused, Biswanath Buddia reportedly called the students to his room on August 22 and asked to remove their clothes. He also allegedly harassed them sexually. However, the students did not narrate the ordeal to anyone out of fear and shame. 

One of the girls finally shared the trauma with her mother about the incident following which the parents of the victims went to the school on Thursday and locked Biswanath in a room and informed the police. The Deogaon police rushed to the village and took the accused to the police station. SDPO Tofan Bag said the headmaster has been detained and an investigation into the case is on.  Meanwhile, the Deogaon block education officer said the headmaster was suspended on the day.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
primary school Odisha primary school sexual harassment suspended
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp