Odisha: Primary school headmaster suspended over alleged sexual harassment complaints

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The headmaster of a primary school in Nursing village of Deogaon block was on Thursday placed under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing five girl students of Class VI. He was also detained by Deogaon police later in the day.

As per the complaints of the students, the accused, Biswanath Buddia reportedly called the students to his room on August 22 and asked to remove their clothes. He also allegedly harassed them sexually. However, the students did not narrate the ordeal to anyone out of fear and shame.

One of the girls finally shared the trauma with her mother about the incident following which the parents of the victims went to the school on Thursday and locked Biswanath in a room and informed the police. The Deogaon police rushed to the village and took the accused to the police station. SDPO Tofan Bag said the headmaster has been detained and an investigation into the case is on. Meanwhile, the Deogaon block education officer said the headmaster was suspended on the day.

