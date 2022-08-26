Home States Odisha

Odisha: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba reviews  progress of TFL project

Khuba, who is on a two-day visit to Talcher, went round the project construction site and examined the progress of ongoing works.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:08 AM

Khuba interacting with officials and contractors at the project site | Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba on Thursday reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertiliser Limited (TFL) project which is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2024.

Khuba, who is on a two-day visit to Talcher, went around the project construction site and examined the progress of ongoing works. Interacting with the contractors, he instructed them to synchronise all the work and speed up the delivery of commitments. The Union Minister was accompanied by officials of TFL and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited (RCFL).

Khuba emphasised the importance of the project for meeting the urea production target. He asked the officials to meet the project deadline for planned commissioning. The Union Minister is scheduled to visit the project construction site again and take another review meeting on Friday.

TFL is a joint venture of Coal India, RCFL, Gas Authority of India and Fertiliser Corporation of India. The foundation stone of the TFL project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2018. 
 

