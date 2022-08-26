Orrisa HC to monitor renovation work in temples

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed October 18 to start afresh periodic monitoring of renovation and conservation work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Puri Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple.

The two PILs filed separately on Sun temple and on Jagannath temple in 2016 were taken up together for hearing after a gap of over two-and-half years on Tuesday. The division bench decided to issue fresh orders on the basis of Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty’s report on the present status regarding the renovation and conservation work at the two monuments.

The Bench said, “Amicus Curiae states that he will himself visit both the Puri temple and the Konark monument and file an affidavit indicating what specific directions are required from the Court. The affidavit is filed at least one week prior to the next date (October 18).” Earlier, the Court had called for periodic reports from ASI and passed required orders in the two PILs in separate hearings.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed October 18 to start afresh periodic monitoring of renovation and conservation work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Puri Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple. The two PILs filed separately on Sun temple and on Jagannath temple in 2016 were taken up together for hearing after a gap of over two-and-half years on Tuesday. The division bench decided to issue fresh orders on the basis of Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty’s report on the present status regarding the renovation and conservation work at the two monuments. The Bench said, “Amicus Curiae states that he will himself visit both the Puri temple and the Konark monument and file an affidavit indicating what specific directions are required from the Court. The affidavit is filed at least one week prior to the next date (October 18).” Earlier, the Court had called for periodic reports from ASI and passed required orders in the two PILs in separate hearings.