Home States Odisha

Orrisa HC to monitor renovation work in temples

Earlier, the Court had called for periodic reports from ASI and passed required orders in the two PILs in separate hearings. 

Published: 26th August 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has fixed October 18 to start afresh periodic monitoring of renovation and conservation work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Puri Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple.

The two PILs filed separately on Sun temple and on Jagannath temple in 2016 were taken up together for hearing after a gap of over two-and-half years on Tuesday. The division bench decided to issue fresh orders on the basis of Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty’s report on the present status regarding the renovation and conservation work at the two monuments.

The Bench said, “Amicus Curiae states that he will himself visit both the Puri temple and the Konark monument and file an affidavit indicating what specific directions are required from the Court. The affidavit is filed at least one week prior to the next date (October 18).” Earlier, the Court had called for periodic reports from ASI and passed required orders in the two PILs in separate hearings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court temple renovation ASI Puri
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp