SCB’s experts to treat Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari

Pujari was earlier admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Koraput on August 21. 

Published: 26th August 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Social activist and Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari who was initially admitted to the casualty of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday, has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Medicine department after her condition deteriorated.

“A four-member medical team comprising the head of the Medicine department Prof Jayant Panda, Prof BK Behera, Prof Jyoti Patnaik of Pulmonary Medicine and Prof Arun Acharya of Nephrology department are treating Pujari. Her condition is stable and further investigations are on,” said SCB MCH Emergency Medical Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana. Pujari was earlier admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Koraput on August 21. 

