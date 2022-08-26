With rains, returns diarrhoea in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: The recent rains have poured cold water on the Rayagada administration’s efforts to contain diarrhoea as the disease has reportedly claimed four more lives in Kashipur block in the last 10 days.

The deaths were reported in the remote Parlajor village. Sources said one Mani Majhi died on August 14. Mani’s daughter-in-law Namita was the next victim on August 17 followed by Chandra Gouda’s infant who died on the 20th of the month. The latest victim was Suna Majhi who died on Tuesday. With the four deaths, the diarrhoea toll in Kashipur block has gone up to 19.

However, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray denied that deaths in Parlajor were due to diarrhoea. One death was due to old age and the rest for other reasons. The CDMO said a team of doctors visited Parlajor on Wednesday and examined the patients suffering from the disease besides distributing medicines.

While the administration claims the outbreak of diarrhoea has been contained in the area and sources of drinking water disinfected, the ground reality is different. Usually, villagers in remote areas defecate in the open and use water from streams and ponds. Heavy rains since the last fortnight have contaminated the water bodies again. Besides, the administration is not able to provide safe drinking water in the affected villages as the rain has made the roads unusable.

Similarly in Koraput, diarrhoea continues to spread in Borigumma and Koraput blocks despite efforts of the district administration. Seven days back, 20 cases were reported from Dambaturnji village in Borigumma. It is also alleged that two persons died of the disease. In Mastiput of Koraput block, the number of diarrhoea patients has increased to 27 despite the presence of a health team in the village.

Koraput CDMO Arun Padhi, however, claimed that the administration has contained the spread. “Health teams are examining villagers at their doorsteps. The spread has been controlled due to proper surveillance and treatment,” he added.

