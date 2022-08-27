Home States Odisha

Busy Odisha's NH-143 road puts school students at grave risk

Headmaster Kumjhari Government High School Sanjay Samal said with vehicles plying on the NH at high speed, he is worried about the safety of students.

Published: 27th August 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kumjharia Government High School located in close proximity to NH-143 | Express

Kumjharia Government High School located in close proximity to NH-143 | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Dodging the maze of speeding vehicles, thousands of students take the risk of crossing the busy National Highway (NH)-143 to reach their schools every day in Sundargarh’s Kuanrmunda and Lahunipada blocks.

At least four government schools at Kumjharia and Harihar in Kuanrmunda and another 20 till Rajamunda in Lahunipada are located in close proximity to the major highway. But there is no safety provision in these two dozens of vulnerable school zones.   

Sources said the four-laning of NH-143 from Birmitrapur to Rajmunda is nearing completion and the incessant movement of speeding vehicles on the route poses a threat to several thousand students who have to cross the highway risking their lives to reach their schools.

Headmaster Kumjhari Government High School Sanjay Samal said with vehicles plying on the NH at high speed, he is worried about the safety of students.

Samal informed that the high school is so close that it comes under the right of way (RoW). For the expansion of NH-143, the school’s boundary wall had to be relocated. “All school staff stand guard outside the gate to help students safely cross the highway. While construction of underpass is a costly affair, the NHAI is not even considering minimum safety measures like putting up signages, zebra crossing or safety railing,” he rued.

An NHAI official requesting anonymity said on demand, they can put up safety signages and zebra crossing in school areas. But the installation of safety railings or construction of underpasses would require extra budget and sanction at the highest level.

Convenor of Kuanrmunda Citizen Committee Rajesh Kerketta said for regulation of speed, surveillance cameras have been installed on State highway 10. But no such provision has been made on NH-143. “It is surprising that neither the district administration nor NHAI ever thought of securing the vulnerable school areas from accident hazard,” he said.

Kerketta said residents of Kuarmunda have stopped NH-143 expansion work on a 400-metre stretch demanding an underpass. The NHAI and district administration should take immediate steps to regulate speed on the busy highway and ensure the safety of school-going children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH-143 Sundargarh NHAI Kumjhari Government High School
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp