Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik launches StartUp Odisha Yatra 2.0

During the Yatra, bootcamps will be organised at various institutions across the State to encourage idea generation and develop the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0, a flagship initiative of Startup Odisha which aims at scouting grassroots innovators, and women entrepreneurs and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth. The Yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days.  

Launching the event, the Chief Minister said it will provide entrepreneurial exposure to young minds and instil the culture of idea generation among the youths. With Odisha emerging as the hub of talented and innovative minds, the ideas pitched at Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 can campaign and boot camps will be a catalyst in identifying ideas and innovators across the State, he said.

During the Yatra, boot camps will be organised at various institutions across the State to encourage idea generation and develop the spirit of entrepreneurship. Official sources maintained that the State has a mission of creating 5,000 startups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront. The State at present has over 1,300 recognized startups out of which 40 per cent are led by women entrepreneurs. The startups have generated 10,000 employment opportunities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM StartUp Odisha Yatra 2.0 educational institutions
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp