CM Naveen Patnaik launches StartUp Odisha Yatra 2.0

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0, a flagship initiative of Startup Odisha which aims at scouting grassroots innovators, and women entrepreneurs and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth. The Yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days.

Launching the event, the Chief Minister said it will provide entrepreneurial exposure to young minds and instil the culture of idea generation among the youths. With Odisha emerging as the hub of talented and innovative minds, the ideas pitched at Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 can campaign and boot camps will be a catalyst in identifying ideas and innovators across the State, he said.

During the Yatra, boot camps will be organised at various institutions across the State to encourage idea generation and develop the spirit of entrepreneurship. Official sources maintained that the State has a mission of creating 5,000 startups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront. The State at present has over 1,300 recognized startups out of which 40 per cent are led by women entrepreneurs. The startups have generated 10,000 employment opportunities.

