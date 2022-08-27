Home States Odisha

Congress demands all-party meet on flood in Odisha

Alleging that lack of preparedness led to the flood, Pattanayak said crores of rupees were spent on maintenance and repair of embankments by the government.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha floods

Odisha Floods (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting the State government for its faulty flood management system as a result of which lakhs of people are still marooned, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak told media persons here that the policy of zero casualties of the government is only meant for propaganda. Alleging that lack of preparedness led to the flood, Pattanayak said crores of rupees were spent on the maintenance and repair of embankments by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Odisha floods flood management system
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp