Congress demands all-party meet on flood in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting the State government for its faulty flood management system as a result of which lakhs of people are still marooned, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak told media persons here that the policy of zero casualties of the government is only meant for propaganda. Alleging that lack of preparedness led to the flood, Pattanayak said crores of rupees were spent on the maintenance and repair of embankments by the government.

