Fire in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, patients safe

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A major mishap was averted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after a fire broke out in the plastic surgery department located on the fifth floor of the super speciality building on Friday. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident. While it is suspected that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Fire service personnel dousing

the fire on fifth floor of the

building | Express

The fifth floor of the super speciality building only houses operation theatres (OTs) of all the departments. Sources said doctors of the plastic surgery department were preparing to operate on a patient when the assisting nurses noticed smoke and raised an alarm.

The doctors and others rushed out of the OT but by then, the smoke had turned thick and it was difficult to breathe. Chaotic scenes unfolded on the floor as panic-stricken attendants of patients and hospital staff made a dash to safety. The fire office in MKCG MCH was immediately informed about the incident.

Soon, in charge of MKCG fire office Pradip Patnaik along with a team reached the spot. Superintendent of MKCG MCH Prof S Mishra, assistant superintendent Dr Kiran Patnaik and fire officer of southern range PK Das also arrived.

Around 20 patients waiting on the fifth floor were evacuated and the fire was brought under control. Sources in MKCG said fire engulfed the ceiling of urology OT which is adjacent to the plastic surgery OT. The urology OT was closed for the last couple of days due to lack of patients.

Though the MCH authorities said there was no major loss, a number of pieces of equipment has been reportedly damaged in the mishap. A probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause behind the fire.

Over a dozen of multi-storied buildings have been constructed on the hospital campus. In the recent past, some patients had sustained injuries in ceiling collapse mishaps. Besides, leakage of rainwater from ceilings has been reported in various departments of the hospital.

BERHAMPUR: A major mishap was averted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after a fire broke out in the plastic surgery department located on the fifth floor of the super speciality building on Friday. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident. While it is suspected that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Fire service personnel dousing the fire on fifth floor of the building | ExpressThe fifth floor of the super speciality building only houses operation theatres (OTs) of all the departments. Sources said doctors of the plastic surgery department were preparing to operate on a patient when the assisting nurses noticed smoke and raised an alarm. The doctors and others rushed out of the OT but by then, the smoke had turned thick and it was difficult to breathe. Chaotic scenes unfolded on the floor as panic-stricken attendants of patients and hospital staff made a dash to safety. The fire office in MKCG MCH was immediately informed about the incident. Soon, in charge of MKCG fire office Pradip Patnaik along with a team reached the spot. Superintendent of MKCG MCH Prof S Mishra, assistant superintendent Dr Kiran Patnaik and fire officer of southern range PK Das also arrived. Around 20 patients waiting on the fifth floor were evacuated and the fire was brought under control. Sources in MKCG said fire engulfed the ceiling of urology OT which is adjacent to the plastic surgery OT. The urology OT was closed for the last couple of days due to lack of patients. Though the MCH authorities said there was no major loss, a number of pieces of equipment has been reportedly damaged in the mishap. A probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause behind the fire. Over a dozen of multi-storied buildings have been constructed on the hospital campus. In the recent past, some patients had sustained injuries in ceiling collapse mishaps. Besides, leakage of rainwater from ceilings has been reported in various departments of the hospital.