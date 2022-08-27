Odisha: Agriculture students protest as ICAR de-affiliates college

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Students of the College of Agriculture, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi on Friday staged dharna protesting the discontinuation of scholarships and various facilities after the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) de-affiliated their institution recently. The agitating students alleged that due to the de-affiliation, they will not get scholarships from ICAR anymore. Apart from funding from ICAR, the college will also be deprived of different facilities.

Subrajit Sadangi, a student, said the reason behind de-recognition has not been informed to the college which was established under the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar. The State government and OUAT authorities should intervene in the matter and take steps to restore the ICAR affiliation at the earliest, he said.

Sources said at least 109 students are now enrolled in the first year, 98 in the second year and 62 in the third year. On completion of the fourth year, 73 students passed out from the college. So far, eight batches of students have passed out from the college which was set up in 2009.

Initially, the college had an intake capacity of 60 students which was later increased to 120. Currently, the college has a dean-cum-professor, four associate professors and 13 assistant professors. As many as four posts of assistant professors are vacant.

Dean of the college SK Tripathy said ICAR is yet to communicate the reason behind de-affiliating the institution. “After we know the reason, we will comply with all the guidelines of ICAR. OUAT authorities are working to address the issue and I hope the matter will be resolved soon,” Tripathy added.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended a conclave on the agriculture college campus in 2019 and announced to open of PG courses in five subjects. However, the plan is yet to materialise.

