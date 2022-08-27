Home States Odisha

Odisha flood cleans Ansupa lake, farmers worried about the accumulation of weeds

The affected farmers of the panchayat have urged both the Revenue and the Agriculture departments to conduct a field survey and provide financial assistance to them for clearing their farmland of weed

Published: 27th August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Weed accumulated on farmland in Kadalibadi gram panchayat | Express

Weed accumulated on farmland in Kadalibadi gram panchayat | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Flood in the Mahanadi river system may have helped clean the Ansupa lake but farmers of Banki are worried about the accumulation of weeds on their land. The farmers of the Kadalibadi gram panchayat in the block are the worst hit. Over 700 acres of farmland in the panchayat were completely damaged in the flood. Now, even as the floodwater has receded, the farmers are concerned about the accumulation of weeds, swept away from Ansupa lake into their already damaged farmland.

“I had undertaken Kharif paddy cultivation on 2.5 acres of land by spending over Rs 45,000. The transplanted paddy field was completely damaged after remaining submerged under 10 feet of floodwater for more than a week. Now, the floodwater has already receded but my damaged land is filled with ‘Naga Dala’ weed (Eichhornia). I am worried about undertaking Dalua paddy cultivation by removing the weed from my ravaged cropland,” said Upendra Bhanja, a farmer of Malabiharpur village.   

The affected farmers of the panchayat have urged both the Revenue and the Agriculture departments to conduct a field survey and provide financial assistance to them for clearing their farmland of weeds.
On the other hand, the flood has come as a boon for Ansupa, the largest freshwater lake in Odisha.  Earlier, floodwater from the Mahanadi river used to enter Ansupa through a channel called Mayurinala clearing the weed in the lake. But the natural de-weeding process came to a halt as the channel was deactivated after the Mahanadi embankment was raised following the 1982 and 1985 floods.

The State government launched a comprehensive de-weeding process to clean the lake using an amphibious weed harvester procured by Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) from Sweden in December 2018.  But since no steps were initiated for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the lake remained covered by weeds.

However, floodwater of 17 to 18 feet height from Mahanadi entered the Ansupa through Mayurinala this year. It swept away the weed from the river to cultivated farmland nearby.  “We have engaged around 40 labourers to clear the remaining weed in the lake from Friday to boost tourism,” said ACF Binod Acharya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha flood weeds Ansupa lake Mahanadi river
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp