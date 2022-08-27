Odisha government okays eco-tour at disputed Kotia & 12 new sites

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keen to lift the veil on more of its “best-kept secrets” and present its natural treasures to the world, the State government has decided to create eco-tour and nature camp facilities in 13 more places including one at the disputed Kotia panchayat in Koraput.

A proposal to this effect was approved by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in a meeting with the officials of the Forest department on Friday. The Chief Secretary gave nod to the establishment of eco-tourism with night stay facilities at 10 new places and nature camps in three more places for tourists.

The new eco-tourism facilities approved include Deomali hilltop as well as Kotia panchayat in Koraput where the State government has started taking several development measures in recent years to check the ‘interference’ and ‘intrusion’ of Andhra Pradesh administration.

Besides, eco-tour infrastructure will be created in Jakam in Kalahandi, Nawana in Similipal North, Silviculture garden in Phulbani, Astaranga Muhana in Puri, Khadakhai dam in Rairangpur, Mahendragiri in Ganjam, Kanjipani Ghat and Hadagarh dam in Keonjhar forest division. All these eco-tourism sites will have night stay facilities.

New nature camps will be opened at Rani Duduma in Koraput, Dhaltangarh in Cuttack, and Bhandarpahar near Jhadeswari Temple in Nayagarh forest division.PCCF (Wildlife) Sashi Paul said, at present, a total of 50 eco-tour destinations and nature camps are operating in the State and setting up 13 new facilities will increase this number to 63.

Paul said the footfall in eco-tour facilities and nature camps in the State increased by almost 142 per cent in the last five years. It went up from 11,500 in 2017-18 to 29,024 in 2018-19 and then 57,000 in 2020-21. The figure surged further to 70,216 in 2021-22.

Revenue generated from eco-tourism increased from Rs 3.40 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10.52 crore in 2021-22. The State government has spent around Rs 95 crore for the development of these eco-destinations and has rolled out online booking facilities for these places.

The Chief Secretary directed the Forest department to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities through close and continuous monitoring. He also instructed the department to involve local communities in the management of these spots to create livelihood opportunities for them.

