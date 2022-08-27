Home States Odisha

UGC warns students against taking admission in two fake varsities of Odisha

The  Commission has flagged Nababharat Shiksha Parishad in Rourkela and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology in Baripada as fake universities.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the new academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of fake universities in the country including two from Odisha. The  Commission has flagged Nababharat Shiksha Parishad in Rourkela and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology in Baripada as fake universities. While the Nababharat Parishad was an autonomous body registered under the Societies Registration Act, it was not recognised by the Higher Education department.

It offered courses under open and distance education and a regular system till UGC cracked its whip on the fake institution a few years back. Similarly, North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology continued to operate fraudulently by self-affiliating itself to North Odisha University (NOU) till 2017 when NOU came across a certificate issued by the former and found it to be fake. Although both institutions have shut down their campuses, they continue to post-admission information on various educational websites.

“Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently following self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” the official UGC document read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology fake universities Odisha University
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp