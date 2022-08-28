Home States Odisha

At 70, ex-teacher Govardhan Sahu gifts education to tribal kids

Govardhan retired in 2012 but decided to stay back in Bandhugaon to teach English to children of the village free of cost,  writes Akhaya Kumar Mishra

Published: 28th August 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Govardhan in a classroom

Govardhan in a classroom

By Akhaya Kumar Mishra
Express News Service

KORAPUT: After dedicating over three decades of his life to the teaching profession, a 70-year-old retired teacher Govardhan Sahu is now walking the extra mile to ensure that children in the Maoist-hit Bandhugaon village of Koraput district are not deprived of English education. Even after his retirement from Bandhugaon High School, he has been giving free English lessons to children of the school.

Govardhan, a native of Angul, started his teaching career at Dasmantapur High School in 1975 and joined Bandhugaon High School in 1993. He retired from the school as its headmaster. After his retirement in 2012, Sahu decided not to return to Angul but to stay back in Koraput to teach tribal children of Bandhugaon High School free of cost. And he has been doing so till now.

Every morning, he teaches English to students of Class IX and X because he feels the subject is the most difficult one for tribal children. And in the evening, he gives free tuition to them at his home.“Such teachers are actually a blessing for society. Rarely do we come across teachers who willingly stay back in a remote village after retirement just to educate the new generation of learners,” said the headmistress of the school Rasmita Sahu.

While his children stay outside the State, Sahu’s wife died in Angul of Covid-19 last year. “I have no family here so I have decided to dedicate my entire life to educating children of this village,” said the retired teacher.  After his retirement, Sahu received several teaching offers from private institutions in Angul but his passion to educate the tribal children held him back at Koraput.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govardhan Sahu Maoist-hit Koraput English lessons
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp