Home States Odisha

Brahmani floods villages for second time in 12 days, 50,000 affected

Water entered the villages on Friday night after the rivers started flowing above the danger mark soon after floodwater was released from the Rengali dam.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater flowing over a road in Kendrapara district | Express

Floodwater flowing over a road in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The turbulent waters of Brahmani river and its tributary Kani, on Friday, submerged around 40 villages in 12 gram panchayats of Pattamundai block for the second time in 12 days affecting around 50,000 people.

Water entered the villages on Friday night after the rivers started flowing above the danger mark soon after floodwater was released from the Rengali dam. “After the first spell of the flood subsided, people went back to their homes to assess the damage. But fresh floods have forced them to return to the shelters again,” said Bharat Chandra Rout of Srirampur village.

The Brahmani river crossed the danger mark at Alava as a result of which many riverside villages were marooned. The six-room thatched house of Arabinda Rout of Krushnadaspur village had collapsed due to a flood on August 17. Even as Arabinda had started re-building his house on Thursday, the floodwater entered his house again forcing him to abandon the work.

Singhagaon, Alapua, Taradipal, Penthapal,  Andara, Amrutamohani, Baluria, Bachara, Nilakanthapur, Srirampur ,   Damarapur, Balabhadrapur and other villages are faced with the crisis. In  Rouldia village, Anjali Behera stands guard on her concrete house in knee-deep water. “Condition of the marooned villagers is miserable. In the worst-hit areas little can be done until the water recedes. Nobody is sure how long that will take,” said  Balabhadra Nayak of Damarapur village.

Meanwhile, a cyclist, Sunil Sahoo (21), a student of Pattamundai College, drowned in the floodwater at Mandapada village. His body was fished out by some locals. Communication was also affected on Cuttack-Chandbali road at Kasananta in Pattamundai block. The road is submerged under three feet of water.

Evacuating people stranded on roads, embankments and other elevated places has emerged as a major challenge for the administration. Pattamundai BDO Bharat Chandra Parida said around 40 villages in the district have been cut off from the mainland due to the recent flood. “We have arranged boats to shift affected people to safer places and relief is also being distributed among them,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmani river Rengali dam Odisha floods Odisha
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp