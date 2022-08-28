Drunk teacher who beat students, suspended in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A teacher of Ludiguda Upper Primary School in Mohona block of Gajapati district, was placed under suspension on Saturday for allegedly assaulting around 20 students of another school under the influence of alcohol.

According to sources the accused, Jagadiswar Behera, on Thursday afternoon, trespassed into Dengaskhala Upgraded School in an inebriated state and bashed as many as 20 students critically injuring them. When the teachers tried resisting him, he attacked them too. On being informed, some parents reached the spot and overpowered Behera.

Following the incident, the school headmaster Mohan Barua filed a complaint against Behera at Adava police station. The IIC Ananda Patra along with other police personnel reached the spot and arrested him. On interrogation, Behera admitted to committing the offence under the influence of alcohol. Block Education Officer (BEO) Prodosh Nayak on Saturday suspended Behera.

Meanwhile, the students who were being treated at Adava hospital are reported to be stable. Recently, in another incident, a health staff was seen consuming liquor while on duty, the video of which went viral on social media. The district administration has warned stringent action against whoever is found inebriated during duty hours at the workplace.

