Home States Odisha

Drunk teacher who beat students, suspended in Odisha

Meanwhile, the students who were being treated at Adava hospital are reported to be stable.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A teacher of Ludiguda Upper Primary School in Mohona block of Gajapati district, was placed under suspension on Saturday for allegedly assaulting around 20 students of another school under the influence of alcohol.

According to sources the accused, Jagadiswar Behera, on Thursday afternoon, trespassed into Dengaskhala Upgraded School in an inebriated state and bashed as many as 20 students critically injuring them. When the teachers tried resisting him, he attacked them too. On being informed, some parents reached the spot and overpowered Behera.

Following the incident, the school headmaster Mohan Barua filed a complaint against Behera at Adava police station. The IIC Ananda Patra along with other police personnel reached the spot and arrested him. On interrogation, Behera admitted to committing the offence under the influence of alcohol.  Block Education Officer (BEO) Prodosh Nayak on Saturday suspended Behera.

Meanwhile, the students who were being treated at Adava hospital are reported to be stable. Recently, in another incident, a health staff was seen consuming liquor while on duty, the video of which went viral on social media. The district administration has warned stringent action against whoever is found inebriated during duty hours at the workplace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajapati Drunk teacher Odisha physical assault
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp