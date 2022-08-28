Home States Odisha

Exposure visit for 40 women entrepreneurs of Cuttack

The exposure visit will be beneficial for the entrepreneurs to explore varieties of innovative ideas to escalate their business, said Joint CEO Bipin Rout.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Saturday deputed 40 women entrepreneurs from various producer groups in the Cuttack district for an exposure visit to different outlets and packaging units and participation in a seminar to know the techniques and gain knowledge.

After the exposure visit, the women entrepreneurs participated in the seminar where they got to know about various packaging methods and promotion.

ORMAS CEO, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar interacted with the members of producer groups and discussed product packaging, development and psychographic profile of consumers in rural markets including branding and pricing techniques.

The exposure visit will be beneficial for the entrepreneurs to explore varieties of innovative ideas to escalate their business, said Joint CEO Bipin Rout.

